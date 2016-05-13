May 13 Clean Diesel Technologies Inc
* Clean Diesel Technologies Inc qtrly total revenue was $9.7
million, compared to $10.3 million
* Reaffirming full year 2016 outlook for revenue to be
between $39 million and $43 million
* Clean Diesel Technologies Inc qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Continue to expect 2016 gross margin to be between 27 pct
and 29 pct
* Plan to be breakeven on an income from continuing
operations basis by the fourth quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $8.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $40.7 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
