BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 13 Swissmed Prywatny Serwis Medyczny SA :
* Q4 2015/2016 revenue flat at 4.4 million zlotys ($1.13 million) year on year
* Q4 2015/2016 net loss 27,000 zlotys versus loss 363,000 zlotys a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1TezSgd Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8872 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.