May 13 Finansinspektionen:

* Says Ingvi Tyr Tomasson has on May 12 bought 35.5 million shares in Strax AB, corresponding to 30.11 pct of share capital and votes in the company

* Prior to transaction Ingvi Tyr Tomasson held no shares in the company