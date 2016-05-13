BRIEF-ATN International files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed
* ATN International Inc files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r9uIIV) Further company coverage:
May 13 Jujubee SA :
* Q1 revenue 126,536 zlotys ($32,453.45) versus 165,479 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss 79,684 zlotys versus profit of 32,430 zlotys a year ago Source text - bit.ly/1ZNCiUI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8990 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ATN International Inc files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r9uIIV) Further company coverage:
* FedEx says it is "experiencing interference with some of our windows-based systems caused by malware" as part of the cyberattack - NBC Further company coverage: