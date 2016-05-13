BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 13 Genomed SA :
* Q1 revenue 3.1 million zlotys ($794,037.04) versus 2.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 176,667 zlotys versus loss of 175,327 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9041 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.