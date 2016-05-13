BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.73 pct passive stake in Broadwind Energy as of May 3
* Man Group Plc reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Broadwind Energy Inc as of may 3 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptttYB) Further company coverage:
May 13 INC Sa :
* Q1 revenue 185,000 zlotys ($47,369.09) versus 102,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss of 465,000 zlotys versus profit of 3.3 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9055 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.