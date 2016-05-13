BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 13 Frontline says:
* Has agreed with Ship Finance to terminate the long-term charter for the 1998-built VLCC Front Vanguard. Ship Finance has simultaneously sold the vessel to an unrelated third party.
* We expect the vessel to cease operating as a conventional tanker and the charter with Ship Finance is expected to terminate in the second quarter of 2016.
* Frontline has agreed a compensation payment to Ship Finance of approximately $0.4 million for the termination of the current charter.
* Following this termination, the number of vessels on charter from Ship Finance will be reduced to 13 vessels, including 11 VLCCs and two Suezmax tankers. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.