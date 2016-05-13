BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
* U.S. CDC provides update regarding multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to Alfalfa sprouts
* U.S. CDC says eight ill people were hospitalized; no deaths were reported in outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to Alfalfa sprouts
* U.S. CDC - 26 people infected with outbreak strains of Salmonella Muenchen (25 people) or Salmonella Kentucky (1 person) were reported from 12 states
* U.S. CDC says Salmonella outbreak appears to be over; according to FDA, no sprouts from the contaminated seed lot are expected to be on the market Source text - 1.usa.gov/1PVWKzb (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.