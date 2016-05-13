May 13 Nikkei:

* Hon Hai Precision likely is considering laying off about 3,000 in Japan in order to quickly turn Sharp's operations profitable - Nikkei

* Sharp indicated to tokyo stock exchange it is considering reducing its workforce by 7,000 globally, only to retract that statement immediately - Nikkei

* Hon Hai CEO sent a message to sharp employees thursday, saying staff cuts are necessary to eliminate inefficiencies, overlapping operations- Nikkei

* Sharp President Kozo Takahashi told reporters thursday his co has no intention of implementing a voluntary retirement program anytime soon - Nikkei

* Sharp's public relations department said indication to tokyo stock exchange was a clerical mistake - Nikkei