May 13 Molina Healthcare Inc
* As of April 29, 2016, commonwealth of puerto rico had paid
us first three weekly installments due for month of April 2016
* Subsequently received from Puerto Rico fourth and final
installment of premiums for april month of service
* Puerto Rico Health Insurance administrator notified would
be unable that time to make fourth and final payment of
capitation amount due for April
* Believes that commonwealth will continue to pay premiums
on a timely basis - sec filing
