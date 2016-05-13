BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
May 13 Nikkei:
* Teijin will boost its carbon fiber output capacity by constructing a plant in the U.S. State of South Carolina - Nikkei
* Teijin will invest roughly 30 billion yen to set up a facility capable of churning out up to 3,000 tons of carbon fiber a year - Nikkei
* U.S. plant will lift Teijin's carbon fiber output capacity by about 30 pct to 14,500 tons - Nikkei
* Teijin plans to acquire site stretching 1.8 million sq. meters by end of june and finalize detailed plant designs by end of fy 2016- nikkei
* Teijin's new plant is slated to begin production in the fiscal year ending march 2019 - nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1Tbha6L) Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.