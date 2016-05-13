May 13 Third Point Llc
* Third Point Llc Takes Share Stake Of 1.5 Mln Shares In
Twenty First Centy Fox Inc - Sec filing
* Third point llc takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in
lowes cos inc
* Third point llc dissolves share stake in ebay inc
* Third point llc ups share stake in kraft heinz co to
500,000 shares
* Third point llc cuts share stake in time warner cable inc
by 14.3 percent to 1.2 million shares
* Third point llc cuts share stake in roper technologies inc
by 6.9 percent to 1.4 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared
with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1sl5dW1
Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1ZOkGb6
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)