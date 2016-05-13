May 13 Third Point LLC
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 1.2 million shares
in VMware inc
* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Danaher Corp del by
64.4 percent to 3.7 million shares
* Third point llc dissolves share stake in liberty global
plc
* Third point llc cuts share stake in amgen inc by 66.8
percent to 3.0 million shares
* Third point llc cuts share stake in j m smucker co by 53.0
percent to 775,000 shares
* Third point llc ups share stake in molson coors brewing co
by 7.5 percent to 2.2 million class b shares
* Third point llc takes share stake of 2.4 million shares
in chubb limited
* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared
with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (1.usa.gov/1sl5dW1)
Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: (1.usa.gov/1ZOkGb6)
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )