May 13 Appaloosa LP

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Apple Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Mylan N V, EQT Corp, Chicago Bridge & Iron Co N V

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 5.0 million shares in Synchrony Financial , 3.7 million shares in TerraForm Global Inc , 1.4 million shares in Hain Celestial Group Inc

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Triumph Group Inc new by 33.8 percent to 1.2 million shares

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in NXP Semiconductors N V by 80.8 percent to 1.4 million shares

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 55.5 percent to 952,890 shares

* Appaloosa LP change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: - (1.usa.gov/1s7W6Hl) Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: (1.usa.gov/1ZOnmpg)