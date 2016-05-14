UPDATE 1-Telia buys cloud services provider Nebula from Ratos
May 22 Nordic telecoms firm Telia said on Monday it was buying Finnish cloud services firm Nebula from private equity company Ratos in a 165 million euro deal.
May 13 Pacwest Bancorp
* Pacwest bancorp announces early termination of all fdic loss share agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
SHANGHAI, May 22 Shanghai stocks reversed earlier gains to end lower on Monday as lingering worries over economic growth and tighter regulations to curb speculative investments hurt risk appetite.