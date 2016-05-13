May 13 Lam Research Corp

* Lam research and kla-tencor business combination update

* Lam research corp says companies have received clearance from competition authorities in germany, ireland, israel and taiwan

* Received a request for additional information and documentary material from united states department of justice

* Companies are working with staff of doj on terms of a consent decree

* Companies are in discussions with competition regulators in other jurisdictions

* Doj request in connection with proposed transaction between companies

* Expect transaction to close in third calendar quarter