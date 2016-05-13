May 13 Lam Research Corp
* Lam research and kla-tencor business combination update
* Lam research corp says companies have received clearance
from competition authorities in germany, ireland, israel and
taiwan
* Received a request for additional information and
documentary material from united states department of justice
* Companies are working with staff of doj on terms of a
consent decree
* Companies are in discussions with competition regulators
in other jurisdictions
* Doj request in connection with proposed transaction
between companies
* Expect transaction to close in third calendar quarter
