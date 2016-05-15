Two major Indonesian hospitals attacked in "ransomware" storm
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
May 15 GN Store Nord
* Says hearing aid division GN Resound has signed a long-term supply agreement with Audigy Group. Has also entered into a contingent agreement to acquire the company
* Says will pay $91 million up-front for Audigy Group and earn-out payments of up to $60 million
* Says Audigy Group is a leading channel to independent hearing care professionals in North America with more than 250 network members Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the country's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.