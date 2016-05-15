May 15 Energy Transfer Equity Lp :
* Energy Transfer Equity responds to third Williams lawsuit
* Disappointed that Williams, rather than engaging in
discussions, has chosen to file a third separate lawsuit
* Says filing of lawsuits has contributed materially to very
delay in SEC review and proceeding towards a stockholder meeting
* Before this suit was filed, making progress towards
clearing all sec comments and close to finalizing proxy
statement
* Good faith efforts were reinforced by recent agreement
with Williams to amend merger agreement
* Even if Williams stockholders approve ,merger willnot be
able to close due to failure of material closing condition
* Williams' latest lawsuit is an attempt to gain undue
leverage in and undermine future discussions regarding pending
merger
* Williams has taken steps to limit communications with
board members, didnot respond to recent request before filing
suit
* Intends to continue trying to cooperate,comply with
obligations under merger agreement
* Says will also having to defend itself against multiple
lawsuits filed by Williams
