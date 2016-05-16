May 16 (Reuters) -

* Breitburn Energy Partners lists assets in the $1 billion to $10 billion range, liabilities in the $1 billion to $10 billion range- Court filing Source text : (1.usa.gov/1Tcv6D5) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)