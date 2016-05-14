May 14 Linn Energy Llc :

* Linn Energy, Linnco and Berry Petroleum receive court approval of "first day" motions to support business

* Expects cash available during chapter 11 cases will provide sufficient liquidity to support business during financial restructuring

* Approved motions give co authority to, among other things, to utilize its current cash management system and to make royalty payments

