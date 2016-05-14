MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 14 Linn Energy Llc :
* Linn Energy, Linnco and Berry Petroleum receive court approval of "first day" motions to support business
* Expects cash available during chapter 11 cases will provide sufficient liquidity to support business during financial restructuring
* Approved motions give co authority to, among other things, to utilize its current cash management system and to make royalty payments
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities