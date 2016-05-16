May 16 Astral Foods Ltd

* Decrease in headline earnings from R387 million for previous year's first six months, to R299 million for first six months of 2016 financial year

* Approved an interim dividend of 390 cents per ordinary share (gross) in respect of six months ended 31 March 2016

* Revenue at 5.822 billion rand for six months ended March 31 versus 5.754 billion rand a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)