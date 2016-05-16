France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
May 16 Raisio Oyj :
* Says to invest in the fish feed production
* Construction of new production line will begin in summer 2016
* In addition, energy use of existing production lines will be enhanced with changes completed already in May 2016
* Will make a total investment of nearly 4 million euros ($4.52 million) to expand its fish feed factory located in Raisio's industrial area in Finland Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.