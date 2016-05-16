May 16 Raisio Oyj :

* Says to invest in the fish feed production

* Construction of new production line will begin in summer 2016

* In addition, energy use of existing production lines will be enhanced with changes completed already in May 2016

* Will make a total investment of nearly 4 million euros ($4.52 million) to expand its fish feed factory located in Raisio's industrial area in Finland Source text for Eikon:

