India's Idea Cellular posts 2nd straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
May 16 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :
* GEM Global Yield Fund (GEM) subscribes for 21 million ExeoTech shares; ExeoTech gets proceeds of about 3.5 million Swedish crowns ($425,118)
* Transaction is part of financing agreement signed between parties in February under which GEM committed to invest up to 45 million crowns in ExeoTech under coming 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2330 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.