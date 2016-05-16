May 16 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :

* GEM Global Yield Fund (GEM) subscribes for 21 million ExeoTech shares; ExeoTech gets proceeds of about 3.5 million Swedish crowns ($425,118)

* Transaction is part of financing agreement signed between parties in February under which GEM committed to invest up to 45 million crowns in ExeoTech under coming 3 years ($1 = 8.2330 Swedish crowns)