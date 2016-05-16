France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
May 16 Maisons du Monde SAS IPO-MAIS.PA:
* Launches IPO on Euronext Paris
* Indicative price range of the offer between 16.50 euros and 22.25 euros ($18.65 - $25.16) per share
* Size of offer about 325 - 385 million euros
* Over allotment option of up to 15 percent permitted
* Final price of offer expected May 26
* Offer opens on may 16 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.