France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
May 16 North Chemical publ AB :
* Q1 net sales 30.2 million Swedish crowns ($3.67 million) versus 35.0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 2.9 million crowns versus profit 0.8 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2353 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.