France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
May 16 Curro Holdings Ltd
* Offered 32. 44 million new ordinary shares in ratio of 9.09091 rights offer share for every 100 Curro ordinary shares
* 95.8% of rights offer shares subscribed for by Curro shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.