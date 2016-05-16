India's Idea Cellular posts 2nd straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
May 16 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Q1 EBITDA 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($170,180) versus 2.3 million crowns year ago
* Q1 revenue 25.4 million crowns versus 25.1 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2266 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.