BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
May 16 (Reuters) -
* Transpetco Pipeline Company lists assets in $1 billion to $10 billion range, liabilities in $1 billion to $10 billion range- Court filing
* Transpetco pipeline company files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in southern district of New York- Court filing Source text : (1.usa.gov/24U3pRi) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information