May 16 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Royal Philips and Philips Lighting IPO-PLBV.AS announce
indicative price range and offer size of planned IPO of Philips
Lighting and publication of prospectus
* Indicative price range offering set at between 18.50-22.50
euros ($20.92-25.45) (inclusive) per offered share
* Says implied market capitalisation is 2.78-3.38 billion
euros
* Says implied enterprise value Philips Lighting (including
debt and debt-like items) is 4.32-4.92 billion euros
* Philips is offering 37.5 million existing shares,
representing 25 pct of company's shares
* Proceeds of the offering would be about 694-844 million
euros prior to any exercies of over-allotment option
* Philips and Philips Lighting will be subject to a lock-up
of 180 days, and Philips Lighting board of management will be
subject to lock up of 360 days
* Up to 10 pct of offering reserved for preferential
allocation to retail investors in the Netherlands
* Offer and subscription period starts 9:00 CEST on May 16
* Final offer price expected to be announced on May 26
* Granted underwriters over-allotment option for up to an
additional 15 pct of the number of offered shares
* Offered shares and maximum number of over-allotment shares
together represent 28.75 pct of company's shares
* Goldman Sachs International and J.P. Morgan Securities Plc
appointed joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for
offering
Source text: philips.to/24U4gBz
($1 = 0.8842 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)