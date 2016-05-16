May 16 British Land Company Plc

* Total accounting return of 14.2 pct (2014/15: 24.5 pct)

* Underlying profit 16.0 pct to 363 mln stg; IFRS PBT of 1,331 mln stg (2014/15 1,789 mln stg) reflecting valuation uplift of 950 mln stg (2014/15 1,582 mln stg)

* FY EPRA NAV +10.9 pct to 919 pence (932p pre budget stamp duty increase); IFRS net assets at 9.6 bln stg (2014/15 8.6 bln stg)

* Final quarterly dividend of 7.09 pence (+2.5 pct); bringing full year to 28.36 pence (+2.5 pct)

* Total portfolio valuation +6.7 pct

* ERV growth of 5.3 pct outperforming IPD by 130 bps; 9.6 pct in offices and 2.4 pct in retail; multi-let retail ERV growth of 3.4 pct

* Net investment of 280 mln stg into our London campuses

* Committed speculative development of 530 mln stg; 2.0 million sq ft near term pipeline