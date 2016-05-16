France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
May 16 Kesko Oyj
* Says sales increased in April
* Says sales in April 2016 totalled eur 810.7 million euros ($917.06 million) and were up 6.1 percent. In comparable terms, sales increased by 2.5 percent in local currencies, excluding impact of Suomen Lahikauppa
* Says grocery trade in April were 418.9 million euros and increased by 7.3 percent from the previous year
* Says sales of the home improvement and speciality goods trade were 315.5 million euros, and comparable sales increased by 7.4% in local currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Helsinki Newsroom)
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.