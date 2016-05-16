May 16 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: Improving funding profiles for russian banks set
to continue in 2016
* Moody's: Russian banks are now stronger than those in most
of the other major emerging markets in terms of their market
funds ratio
* Moody's on Russia: improved funding profiles are driven by
strong deposit growth and allow banks to reduce reliance on CBR
funding
* Moody's: in 2016, russian banks' strong funding and
liquidity metrics are likely to continue, with deposit growth
likely to outpace loan growth again
* Moody's on russian banks: expects increasing money supply
to have positive impact on funding costs, which are likely to
reduce for all banks
* Moody's on Russian banks: outlook for system remains
negative, driven by expectation of asset quality deterioration
and downward pressure on capital
