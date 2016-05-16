India's Idea Cellular posts 2nd straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
May 16 Aiton Caldwell SA :
* Q1 revenue 3.8 million zlotys ($983,564) versus 4.0 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 320,155 zlotys versus 453,712 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8635 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.