May 16 Fitch:
* 'Brexit' would increase downside risks to EU sovereigns
* "We would not expect to take any immediate negative rating
actions on other eu sovereigns if UK left"
* Negative actions would become more likely in medium term
if economic impact were severe or significant political risks
materialised
* EU countries could gain from shift of some FDI from UK to
EU
* Brexit could precipitate scotland leaving UK, which might
intensify secessionist pressures in other parts of EU, such as
Catalonia in Spain
* Brexit could boost anti-EU, other populist political
parties, make EU leaders reluctant to implement unpopular
policies with long-term economic benefits
* Fears of other countries leaving could widen bond spreads
for "peripheral" countries, potentially increasing average cost
of debt
