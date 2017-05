May 16 Revenio Group Oyj :

* New CEO for Revenio and expansion in management team

* Has appointed Timo Hildén (born 1959) as new group CEO as of Jan. 1, 2017

* CEO Olli-Pekka Salovaara (born 1960) will leave his position after a transition period on Jan. 1, 2017

* Salovaara will continue in position of executive chairman of board of Icare USA Inc.'s

