India's Idea Cellular posts 2nd straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
May 16 Unima 2000 Systemy Teleinformatyczne SA :
* Signs annex to construction deal with Echo-Opolska Business Park Sp. z o.o. SKA rising value of deal by 0.4 million zlotys to 3.1 million zlotys ($802,402) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8634 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.