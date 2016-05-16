May 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces expanded discounts for Nitropress and Isuprel

* Under enhanced program, all hospitals are eligible for a rebate of at least 10%

* All hospitals are eligible for a rebate of at least 10%, with rebates totaling 20%, 30% or 40% based on volume bought during a calendar quarter for hospitals that purchase large volumes of relevant drug

* Hospitals will receive these discounts primarily through their group purchasing organization

* Hospitals that don't buy drugs through a gpo can access program by contacting Valeant customer service

* Rebate program is effective immediately, with hospitals receiving rebates after end of quarter in which purchases were made

* Atient access and pricing committee also confirmed that there would be no further price increases for these products or reductions to discount levels in rebate program