India's Idea Cellular posts 2nd straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
May 16 International Data Corp -
* International Data Corp says total shipment volumes reached 19.7 million units in 1Q16, an increase of 67.2% from 11.8 million units shipped in 1Q15
* International Data Corp says worldwide wearables market increases 67.2% amid seasonal retrenchment Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.