May 16 Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Berkshire hathaway inc ups share stake in phillips 66 by 22.9 percent to 75.6 million shares

* Berkshire hathaway inc ups share stake in bank of new york mellon corp by 3.6 percent to 20.8 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of dec 31, 2015 ** Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1srfvUE ** Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1srfyzB (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)