May 16 Berkshire Hathaway Inc
* Berkshire hathaway inc ups share stake in phillips 66 by
22.9 percent to 75.6 million shares
* Berkshire hathaway inc ups share stake in bank of new york
mellon corp by 3.6 percent to 20.8 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared
with the previous quarter ended as of dec 31, 2015
** Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1srfvUE
** Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1srfyzB
