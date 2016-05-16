France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
May 16 Graal SA :
* Q1 net profit 3.8 million zlotys ($987,012.99) versus 7.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit 4.6 million zlotys versus 8.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 revenue 257.6 million zlotys versus 235.6 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8500 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.