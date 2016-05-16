France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
May 16 Travelplanet.pl SA :
* Says Rockaway Travel SE buys directly 211,424 shares in company under tender offer and with its unit, INVIA.CZ, owns 93.45 percent stake in company
* Prior to the tender offer, which was announced on March 14, Rockaway Travel SE and INVIA.CZ owned 87.99 percent stake in company
* Once the tender offer is closed, Rockaway Travel SE intends to delist Travelplanet.pl from Warsaw Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.