May 16 Omega Advisors

* Omega Advisors Dissolves Class A Shares Stake In Terraform Global

* Omega advisors dissolves share stake in amazon.com inc

* Omega advisors dissolves share stake in jp morgan chase & co

* Omega advisors takes 1.3 million share stake in paypal holdings inc

* Omega advisors inc dissolves shares stake in pfizer inc

* Omega advisors inc takes share stake of 314,000 shares in electronic arts inc

* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in united continental holdings in by 23.3 percent to 1.97 million shares

* Omega advisors inc cuts share stake in ashland inc by 21.4 percent to 1.2 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1WBwnDV

Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1TEODpT (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)