May 16 Blackrock Inc :

* "We see consumption driving Eurozone economic growth in short term, supporting European stocks and other risk assets"

* Labor markets improving in countries such as Italy; many leading economic indicators point to stronger consumption

* "Growth and easy monetary policy bode well for European risk assets in the short term"

* Worsening immigration crisis,potential Brexit are near-term risks,these appear partially priced into underperforming european assets