May 16 Blackrock Inc :
* "We see consumption driving Eurozone economic growth in
short term, supporting European stocks and other risk assets"
* Labor markets improving in countries such as Italy; many
leading economic indicators point to stronger consumption
* "Growth and easy monetary policy bode well for European
risk assets in the short term"
* Worsening immigration crisis,potential Brexit are
near-term risks,these appear partially priced into
underperforming european assets
Source text (bit.ly/1SsnXJT)
