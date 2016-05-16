May 16 (Reuters) -

* Claim losses to CMHC are not expected to be significant as lenders work directly with borrowers to address any required repairs

* Canada Mortgage And Housing Corporation says monitoring Fort McMurray situation closely

* Will continue to monitor situation and will consider additional default management tools to further assist lenders

* Specific information as to what properties have been damaged is still very limited

* CMHC's potential loss is limited to claims resulting from indirect economic consequences of event

* Not received reports of damaged, destroyed subsidized social housing units in and around fort McMurray area Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)