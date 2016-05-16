May 16 (Reuters) -
* Claim losses to CMHC are not expected to be significant as
lenders work directly with borrowers to address any required
repairs
* Canada Mortgage And Housing Corporation says monitoring
Fort McMurray situation closely
* Will continue to monitor situation and will consider
additional default management tools to further assist lenders
* Specific information as to what properties have been
damaged is still very limited
* CMHC's potential loss is limited to claims resulting from
indirect economic consequences of event
* Not received reports of damaged, destroyed subsidized
social housing units in and around fort McMurray area
