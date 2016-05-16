May 16 Tesla Motors
* Tesla Motors Inc responds to Mercury news article
* Tesla motors Inc says with respect to person at center of
article in the Mercury news, tesla's "standards were not met"
* Tesla motors inc says "will be working with Eisenmann and
Vuzem" to investigate the matter "thoroughly"
* Tesla motors says taking action to address situation of
worker at center of mercury news article
* Tesla Motors Says Taking Action To To Put In Place
Additional Oversight To Ensure That Workplace Rules Are Followed
Even By Sub-Subcontractors
* Tesla says it is taking actions to address situation of
worker at center of mercury news article which said worker was
injured while on the job
* Tesla says "as far as the law goes, Tesla did everything
correctly" in response to mercury news article about Tesla
worker being injured on the job
* Tesla says regulator Cal/OSHA came to its factory,
investigated the worker injury incident and found that Tesla was
not responsible
* Contractor brought in by Eisenmann, the firm that co hired
to construct new paint shop
Source (bit.ly/1Ti8lf9)
