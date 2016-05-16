May 16 Keyera Corp :

* Keyera enters into Montney area midstream agreements

* Expects total cost of project to be approximately $600 million, with operations of first phase targeted to start up in mid-2019

* Project will be designed to process up to 300 million cubic feet per day of sour gas and 25,000 barrels per day of field condensate

* Is also evaluating options for a pipeline connection to Keyera's Wapiti raw gas gathering pipeline and Simonette gas plant

* Gas processing facilities are expected to be constructed in phases of 150 million cubic feet per day of capacity

* Acquired main project site, all third-party engineering work completed for project to date and acid gas injection well for about $19 million

* Is also negotiating with other producers in area to commit additional volumes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: