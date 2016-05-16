May 16 Keyera Corp :
* Keyera enters into Montney area midstream agreements
* Expects total cost of project to be approximately $600
million, with operations of first phase targeted to start up in
mid-2019
* Project will be designed to process up to 300 million
cubic feet per day of sour gas and 25,000 barrels per day of
field condensate
* Is also evaluating options for a pipeline connection to
Keyera's Wapiti raw gas gathering pipeline and Simonette gas
plant
* Gas processing facilities are expected to be constructed
in phases of 150 million cubic feet per day of capacity
* Acquired main project site, all third-party engineering
work completed for project to date and acid gas injection well
for about $19 million
* Is also negotiating with other producers in area to commit
additional volumes
