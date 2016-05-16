May 16 Tiger Global Management:
* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Amazon.com Inc
to 1 million shares from 3.2 million shares - SEC Filing
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Charter
Communications Inc to 1.96 million Class A shares from 698,980
Class A shares
* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Fleetcor
Technologies Inc by 21 percent to 3.6 million shares
* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in
Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc
* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2016 and compared
with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1TSTTGd
Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1KUIfge