May 16 (Reuters)

* Greenlight Capital Inc Raises Share Stake In Apple Inc By 30.7 Pct To 8.2 Mln Shares - Sec filing

* Greenlight capital inc raises share stake in general motors by 9.9 percent to 15.3 million shares

* Greenlight capital inc raises share stake in aercap holdings nv by 22.7 percent to 9.0 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of dec 31, 2015

