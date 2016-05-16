May 16 (Reuters) -
* Greenlight Capital Inc Raises Share Stake In Apple Inc By
30.7 Pct To 8.2 Mln Shares - Sec filing
* Greenlight capital inc raises share stake in general
motors by 9.9 percent to 15.3 million shares
* Greenlight capital inc raises share stake in aercap
holdings nv by 22.7 percent to 9.0 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared
with the previous quarter ended as of dec 31, 2015
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1TiNZCq
Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1Xw96kr
(Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780)