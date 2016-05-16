May 16 Soros Fund Management

* Soros Fund Management dissolves Sponsored ADS share stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

* Soros Fund Management cuts capital stock class a share stake in Alphabet Inc by 89.9% to 0.01 million shares

* Soros Fund Management cuts class a share stake in Dish Network Corp by 64.8% to 0.46 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (1.usa.gov/1R4PRZB) Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: (1.usa.gov/1TmvdJK)