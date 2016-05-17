BRIEF-Target says Q1 same store sales fell 1.3 percent
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.22 from continuing operations
May 17 Dufry AG :
* Dufry extends concession contracts with increased retail spaces at Guarulhos International Airport in Brazil until 2032 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Hindustan Unilever Ltd, maker of products ranging from Lakmé cosmetics to BRU coffee, reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its Pears and Dove products.